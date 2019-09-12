Man shoots self dead in Shahdara after argument with daughter

cities

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 21:58 IST

New Delhi

A 58-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead with a revolver following an argument with his daughter on Wednesday night at his house in Shahadra. Police said his daughter wanted to visit one of her friends to which his father had objected, leading to an argument.

Police said the crime was reported at the Farsh Bazar police station.

“A police team reached the spot and found the man, who worked as a launderer, lying inside the room. Preliminary questioning revealed that he had shot himself with a revolver. Family members told police that the man and his 15-year-old daughter had an argument after which the father went out of the house for about half an hour. He returned and shot himself, they said,” the police officer said, requesting anonymity.

Police said, the man’s daughter wanted to meet one of her female friends to which his father had objected. “As told by the family members, the father-daughter had a similar argument some time back. On Wednesday, during a similar argument when the man was stopping his daughter from going out to meet her friend the man got agitated and killed himself,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahadra) Amit Sharma said the body was sent for a post mortem. “We are probing to know the exact reason behind the incident. It is also being looked into whether the pistol used by the man was licensed. A case under Arms Act has been registered,” Sharma said.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 21:58 IST