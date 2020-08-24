Man stabbed to death in Jhajjar

cities

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 23:57 IST

A man was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of five on Jhajjar-Rewari road near Dadanpur village, police said on Monday.

The victim was identified as Ashok Kumar of Surheti village in Jhajjar.

In his complaint to the police, victim’s brother Rajesh Kumar said Ashok was stabbed to death by a group of five men outside a dhaba near Dadanpur junction.

“I rushed to the spot after some locals informed me about the incident. The group of accused was led by Mohit of Dadanpur village, his cousin Ravi and three others, who attacked my brother with sharp-edged weapons. After seeing me, they fled the spot,” he added.

After committing the crime, the accused even snatched a car from three Delhi residents at knife point and left one of them injured.

Jhajjar Sadar’s sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar said a group of five criminals first killed a man with sharp-edged weapons and later, they snatched a car from three Delhi residents by injuring one of them.

“We have registered a case against them under sections 302 (murder), 148, and 149 of the IPC for killing the man. In the second FIR, we have booked them under sections 148, 149, 307, 323, 324, 341 and 379-B. We have started investigations in both the cases and formed teams to nab the criminals,” he added.

Rohtak police arrest man in murder case

Rohtak police have arrested a criminal, Sandeep Kumar of Chamaria village, from Bahadurgarh on Sunday in connection with the killing of one Bhup Singh of his village two months ago.

Rohtak superintendent of police Rahul Sharma said that the accused was the mastermind behind Bhup Singh’s murder. Three of his aides were arrested earlier, he added.

“The accused has been booked in nearly 10 cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and other offences,” the SP added.