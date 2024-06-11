Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.25 °C, check weather forecast for June 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 12, 2024 34.28 °C Light rain June 13, 2024 33.06 °C Overcast clouds June 14, 2024 35.15 °C Overcast clouds June 15, 2024 34.79 °C Light rain June 16, 2024 30.59 °C Light rain June 17, 2024 26.67 °C Light rain June 18, 2024 28.93 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.53 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.46 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.85 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.89 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.75 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 35.09 °C Broken clouds Delhi 42.27 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Manali today, on June 11, 2024, is 34.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.25 °C and 36.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 05:42 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.58 °C and 35.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.With temperatures ranging between 29.25 °C and 36.17 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Manali today stands at 105.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 11, 2024

