Mann slams Punjab govt over abolition of posts in water resources dept

Mann said that Punjab was already facing major challenges due to the looming water crisis and the government move would only make things worse

chandigarh Updated: Jul 17, 2020 01:51 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Bhagwant Mann on Thursday slammed the state government’s decision to abolish thousands of posts in the water resources department.

Opposing the decision, Mann said that Punjab was already facing major challenges due to the looming water crisis and the government move would only make things worse. “The decision taken by the cabinet to reduce the sanctioned posts in the department from 24,263 to 15,606 in the name of reorganisation, by merging it with the mines and geology department on the pretext of saving Rs 71 crore is an anti-employment decision,” the Sangrur MP said in a statement.

The AAP state chief said the decision was aimed at perpetuating the contract and outsourcing system in the state. The need of the hour was to address the shortage of field staff in the department to curb the declining ground water level, he added.

