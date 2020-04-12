Mansa: Cotton purchase starts, mandi board to test staggered procurement model

cities

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 23:24 IST

To test the working of the staggered wheat procurement plan, the Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board authorities have decided to resume cotton purchase in Mansa district from Monday on a similar pattern.

Under the plan, farmers will be issued coupons to enter the mandi premises to sell their pending stock of raw cotton.

State cotton coordinator Rajnish Goel told HT that arhtiyas have been roped in to invite 20 farmers in a day to ensure adherence of the pandemic safety protocol.

He said the stock will be purchased by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) at the minimum support price (MSP).

“Coupons issued to farmers by the local mandi officials will serve as curfew passes. Farmers will be allowed to sell their pending stock at designated spots in the mandi. Limited arrival of farmers will be ensured to maintain social distancing during the process,” said Goel.

As per the state mandi board officials, 9.40 lakh quintal of cotton has already been purchased in Mansa and an estimated 50,000 quintal is still lying with the farmers in the district. In Punjab, an estimated 5 lakh quintal of cotton is yet to arrive in the mandis.

Cotton purchase was suspended after curfew was imposed in Punjab on March 23.

Goel said the cotton purchase will help in identifying gaps for staggered wheat procurement plan.

“After experimenting with 20 farmers in Mansa, we will gradually increase the allowed number to 40. In the second phase, a similar plan will be introduced to benefit cotton farmers in Bathinda, Faridkot, Fazilka and Muktsar districts,” he added.

State agriculture department director Sutantar Kumar Airi, wheat harvesting in Punjab will begin from April 15 but a sizeable area in south Malwa belt will witness it after April 20.

Meanwhile, sources in the CCI said the agency is ready to restart the purchase of cotton. “After CCI raised the issue of overstocking in various warehouses, the state authorities began granting permits to transport ginned cotton in Mansa and other districts. We are working to move cotton seed to buyers in Punjab and other places,” a CCI official said.