Maratha quota case in Supreme Court: Panel of 5 lawyers to plan Maharashtra government’s strategy

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 01:03 IST

The Maharashtra government has set up a coordination committee of five advocates in connection with the hearing before the five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court (SC) for the lifting of the interim stay on Maratha reservation.

The idea behind the move is to plan a strategy for the case and also reach out to the Maratha community as some outfits have expressed unhappiness over the interim stay on the quota. The Apex Court will hear the case on lifting the interim stay on December 9.

Public works department (PWD) minister Ashok Chavan, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, said that members of the community, including experts, researchers and historians can give suggestions related to the quota to the committee.

“Citizens, experts, historians, researchers, etc from the community can give legal suggestions to this committee regarding the lifting of the interim stay. The community will study the suggestions and then forward them to the state-appointed advocates,” a statement from Chavan’s office said.

According to Chavan, the committee will comprise advocates Ashish Gaikwad, Rajesh Tekale, Ramesh Dube Patil, Anil Golegaonkar and Abhijit Patil.

In September, SC had stayed the implementation the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, which had granted quota to the community.