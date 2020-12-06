e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Maratha quota case in Supreme Court: Panel of 5 lawyers to plan Maharashtra government’s strategy

Maratha quota case in Supreme Court: Panel of 5 lawyers to plan Maharashtra government’s strategy

The idea behind the move is to plan a strategy for the case and also reach out to the Maratha community as some outfits have expressed unhappiness over the interim stay on the quota

cities Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 01:03 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Maratha Kranti Morcha outfit activists protest for the implementation of the reservation.
Maratha Kranti Morcha outfit activists protest for the implementation of the reservation. (HT FILE)
         

The Maharashtra government has set up a coordination committee of five advocates in connection with the hearing before the five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court (SC) for the lifting of the interim stay on Maratha reservation.

The idea behind the move is to plan a strategy for the case and also reach out to the Maratha community as some outfits have expressed unhappiness over the interim stay on the quota. The Apex Court will hear the case on lifting the interim stay on December 9.

Public works department (PWD) minister Ashok Chavan, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, said that members of the community, including experts, researchers and historians can give suggestions related to the quota to the committee.

“Citizens, experts, historians, researchers, etc from the community can give legal suggestions to this committee regarding the lifting of the interim stay. The community will study the suggestions and then forward them to the state-appointed advocates,” a statement from Chavan’s office said.

According to Chavan, the committee will comprise advocates Ashish Gaikwad, Rajesh Tekale, Ramesh Dube Patil, Anil Golegaonkar and Abhijit Patil.

In September, SC had stayed the implementation the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, which had granted quota to the community.

top news
Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
‘Sycophants are given importance’: Another TMC minister shows signs of disgruntlement
‘Sycophants are given importance’: Another TMC minister shows signs of disgruntlement
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
IND vs AUS: Manjrekar names bowler who can replace Shami in shorter formats
IND vs AUS: Manjrekar names bowler who can replace Shami in shorter formats
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Covid update: UK changes quarantine rules; Moscow starts mass vaccination
Covid update: UK changes quarantine rules; Moscow starts mass vaccination
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In