Markaz connection: Minorities at receiving end in Mohali, teen’s burial delayed, Kolkata family harassed

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 01:11 IST

Concerns over Covid-19 and bad press over the Tabhligi Jamaat Markaz in Delhi could have been linked to two cases of discrimination against members of a particular community, it has been learnt.

The incidents came to the fore on Tuesday, tragically so when one family was attending to an ailing relative in hospital and the other was mourning the passing away of a young girl.

The burial of a 16-year-old young girl was delayed in Kharar in one instance and in the other a family that had rushed to Mohali from Kolkata to attend to a gravely ill relative had to move to a guest house in Chandidgarh after neighbours objected to their renting a house in the area.

VILLAGE PANCHAYAT REFUSES BURIAL

At Radiala village, a 16-year-old girl who died after an epileptic attack, was denied burial by the sarpanch, who sought proof of her not suffering from Covid-19.

The 16-year-old daughter of a tempo driver choked to death after someone gave her water during a seizure. The last rites could be completed only after the Kharar sub-divisional magistrate Himanshu Jain intervened when the mother of the deceased wrote a letter to him appealing for help. Before that, however, the body had to be taken to the Kharar Civil Hospital for an autopsy.

“It is unfortunate that the girl could be buried only after the team of administration officials convinced the villagers that a postmortem had confirmed the cause of her death as choking of the respiratory tract,” said Jain.

KOLKATA FAMILY MOVED TO CHANDIGARH FROM MOHALI

A family of seven from Kolkata temporarily renting a house in Mohali to be close to a relative, an engineer with a Bathinda thermal plant who was in hospital after brain haemorrhage, had to move to a rest house in Chandigarh. That was after neighbours called the police objecting to members of a particular community renting accommodation nearby.

Police, however, said as verification of the family had not been done they were requested to move to the Chandigarh rest house till all formalities were completed.

“As the neighbours had objected we have requested the family to shift to a rest house in Chandigarh. They could not have taken the accommodation on rent without verification so till then they have agreed to shift back,” said Manphull Singh, station house officer, Phase 1 police station.