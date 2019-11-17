Marred with irregularities, relief to farmers who did not burn paddy stubble put on hold

cities

A day after the Punjab government announced that it had disbursed over ₹19 crore to 29,343 small and marginal farmers for not burning paddy residue, it has stopped giving relief to farmers. Over 63,000 farmers have applied to date.

The government’s move comes after reports that many farmers, who in fact did burn stubble, have got the compensation. There are other roadblocks like the hacking of the website set up for the purpose and lack of awareness of the procedure, with many farmers claiming to be clueless on how to apply. Compensation of ₹2,500 per acre is to be given to farmers, owning 5 acres or less, who refrained from burning paddy residue the entire season. Paddy was sown in about 58 lakh acre this season, with 160 lakh tonne paddy harvested.

Anup Grewal, a progressive farmer from Malakpur village in Ludhiana, who along with other farmers of his village did not set the paddy residue on fire, said, “No one has come to us to inform us about the procedure of compensation. It is only today I have learnt that we could apply by filling up a form. Even now, I am not clear on where to submit the form and what will happen to it.”

Another progressive farmer Gurpreet Singh of Khanpur village in Patiala district termed the scheme as a scam. “Only supporters of the sarpanch are availing the benefits of the compensation scheme. Over 90% of farmers in villages around Rajpura area have set the paddy residue on fire, but all have applied for compensation. The way compensation is being doled out to the kith and kin of the sarpanches, I do not think I will be able to avail the benefit.”

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal said there were several loopholes in the implementation of the scheme. “For a start, the government has introduced multiple departments for releasing funds, a huge source of harassment for farmers without political backing. The idea of routing compensation forms through the sarpanch or panchayat secretaries will also breed corruption, as only those who are enjoying the partonage of these individuals will be able to take compensation,” added Harinder.

Punjab agriculture director Sutantar Kumar Airi confirmed that the disbursal of compensation has been stopped after it was found that farmers who had burnt stubble had also been given compensation. “To date, 63,000 farmers have applied for compensation across the state. Further compensation will be released after an inspection report from SDM-level officer that the farmer did not set stubble on fire.”

Admitting that the department’s website for applying compensation online had been hacked from Sangrur and Fazilka, Punjab agriculture secretary Kahan Singh Pannu said, “Now, farmers just have to fill a form and hand it over the sarpanch and panchayat secretaries. These forms are available with the sarpanches, block level officers and agriculture department officers across the state. Farmers can also take a photocopy of the forms published in newspapers and apply for compensation.”

On the hacking of the site, he said, “We have zeroed in on persons and strict action will be taken against them. Even those farmers who have furnished false information to claim the benefit will be proceeded against.”