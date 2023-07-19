Home / Cities / Mata Vaishno Devi yatra on new track suspended amid heavy rainfall in Katra

Mata Vaishno Devi yatra on new track suspended amid heavy rainfall in Katra

PTI |
Jul 19, 2023 11:41 AM IST

Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine, received 315.4 mm of rain in 24 hours.

The new track to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine has been closed for pilgrims in view of landslide threat as Katra town in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district received the heaviest rainfall in past 43 years.

Chopper service to the shrine has also been suspended because of inclement weather. (HT File)
Chopper service to the shrine has also been suspended because of inclement weather. (HT File)

Also Read| 15-cr skywalk at Vaishno Devi shrine to be ready by Sept 15

Chopper service to the shrine has also been suspended because of inclement weather. However, pilgrims can reach the shrine atop Trikuta Hills will continue on the old track, officials said on Wednesday.

"Yatra has been suspended on the new track due to the threat of landslides. However, the yatra is going on the old track," Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), Anshul Garg told PTI.

Also Read| 10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims killed, 66 hurt as bus falls into gorge in Jammu

Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine, received 315.4 mm of rain in 24 hours.

"This is the heaviest rainfall since 1980. On July 31, 2019, Katra received 292.4 mm of rain," an official of the weather department said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out