Maximum temperature dips to 21.7 degrees

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 21:13 IST

LUCKNOW Lucknowites experienced a colder day as the maximum temperature dipped to 21.7 degrees on Friday, recording a fall of eight degrees in the past 24 hours.

The minimum was 17.8 degrees, which was seven degrees above normal.

The weatherman has forecast mist/shallow fog in the morning while the maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 24 and 6 degrees Celsius respectively in Lucknow.

The weather is likely to remain dry over the state with shallow to moderate fog likely at isolated places, said Met officials.