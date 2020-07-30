e-paper
Mayor, MC chief inspect Jagraon bridge site after contractor halts construction work

Mayor, MC chief inspect Jagraon bridge site after contractor halts construction work

The mayor has ordered an inquiry into the matter

cities Updated: Jul 30, 2020 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

After the municipal corporation (MC) contractor allegedly stopped the construction work of the retaining wall of Jagraon bridge, mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal inspected the site on Thursday and ordered an inquiry into why the work was put to halt.

Mayor Sandhu said, “The payment has been released to the contractor but the MC officials had informed that the contractor had stopped the construction work for the last four days, which is not acceptable and cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu has also raised concern over the same. MC commissioner Sabharwal has marked an inquiry into the matter.”

Also, the mayor has marked an inquiry into the revised estimate of the work prepared by the MC officials wherein ₹40 lakh has been added to the cost due to change in the design of the work. “We will get the estimate inquired by the experts of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College and Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).”

Mayor claimed that the bridge will be opened for movement of traffic in a few days while the contractor men working at the site said that it will take at least a month to complete the work.

