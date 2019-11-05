e-paper
MCCIA annual awards: Last day for applications extended to November 15

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2019 20:52 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
PUNE The Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) has extended the last day of applications for the MCCIA annual awards to November 15.

MCCIA has been conducting the award ceremony for the past seven decades. The annual awards was instituted to give recognition to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in different verticals of business recognition, with the corporate social responsibility (CSR) award. These awards have been instituted and contributed by different trusts and are being administered under the banner of MCCIA annual awards. So far they have received 100 applications for various award categories.

The award for innovation in entrepreneurship has been instituted in the memory of GS Parkhe, since 1947. The award for green initiatives in Maharashtra was instituted by RJ Rathi Charity Trust and is in existence since 1995.

“MCCIA annual awards is a platform for many small and medium enterprises to showcase their innovations and designs and get recognition which will inspire others to begin their own enterprises,” said Pradeep Bhargava, president MCCIA.

Speaking about the selection process, Prashant Girbane, director general, MCCIA said, “The selection process is extremely competitive, and is assessed by an eminent jury through a three tier assessment, where the past recipients are a part of the selection process. Nominations are thoroughly scrutinised by the domain experts, with factory visits and interviews of those shortlisted.”

This year the award function will also be held at Balgandharva rang mandir, Shivajinagar on December 5 from 5 pm to 8 pm. “We want to invite enterprisers not just from Pune but from across Maharashtra to participate and showcase their innovative product and designs. We are also encouraging women entrepreneurs as well as for medium to large companies to take part in the Green Innovative award,” said Girbane.

India News

cities