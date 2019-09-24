Mega plans afoot to ease congestion at Kashmere Gate metro station

delhi

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has prepared a detailed plan to decongest the surroundings of one of the busiest and most important stations on its network, Kashmere Gate.

As part of the plan, an area of 10,000 square metres around the station will be redeveloped, featuring a local bus depot, dedicated parking space for two-wheelers and cars; bays for autos, e-rickshaws and taxis; food court and toilets.

The revamp is a part of the Multi Modal Integration (MMI) plan prepared by DMRC, tenders for which were floated last week. The plan includes development of a multi-level parking lot, but it is not part of the present tender as it has to be developed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

With a footfall of nearly 2.5 lakh people every day, Kashmere Gate is the only station on the DMRC network where three corridors (Red, Yellow and Violet) converge. The station is next to Delhi’s oldest inter-state bus terminal, Maharana Pratap ISBT. With a high traffic density, the area around the station has emerged as a major choke point with autos, taxis parked on the arterial roads—Lala Hardev Sahai Marg and Ring Road.

Of the total 10,000 sqm area, the parking space and bus depot will come up on 4,500 sqm and 3,000 sqm, respectively. DMRC officials say that of the eight entry/exit points to the metro station, passengers prefer gate no.3 the most as it opens right on Lala Hardev Sahai Marg.

“High-speed traffic from East Delhi on to the flyover merges on Lala Hardev Sahai Marg. As autos and taxis are parked on the main road near gate no. 3, it leads to traffic jam on the arterial road.”

In a bid to decongest the area, DMRC has decided to divert passengers to different entry and exit gates. DMRC will install signage inside the station, directing metro users to para transit facilities (auto, taxis and e-rickshaws). “This will bring down the rush on gate no. 3,” said the official.

Those who want to take a taxi, auto or e-rickshaws will have to exit from gate 6 or 8, as dedicated parking spaces and waiting area for intermediate para transit will be developed in the space between the two gates.Direct access to the main road will be blocked from gate no. 6 to discourage auto, e-rickshaw drivers to park their vehicles on the main road. Metro users will be facilitated from other entry exit gates.

“We have made the traffic circulation plan in such a way that taxis and autos will have to enter the parking and waiting area to pick or drop passengers. This will considerably bring down congestion on the main road,” said a DMRC official.

DMRC will also redevelop a local bus terminal, which was not utilised effectively. “We will redevelop the existing local terminal and construct a shaded space with a parking capacity of 15-20 buses. We prepared a traffic plan wherein buses will now have to enter the bus stand. At present, passengers wait at the foot of the flyover on Lala Hardev Sahai Marg for buses headed towards Tis Hazari Courts. It will become a hub where people can change between different modes of transport without any hassle,” said an official. There will be a food court and toilet complex nearby. The depot, food court and the toilet block will be handed over to Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) for operation and maintenance, as the land belongs to it.

Though the DMRC had implemented the MMI around the station long ago, officials say, a need was felt to upgrade the plan. This is one of the biggest MMI projects undertaken by DMRC, officials said. Earlier this year, Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal had directed DMRC to prepare a detailed MMI plan of the area and delineate work to various agencies.

Due to traffic jam on Lala Hardev Sahai Marg, transport experts say, traffic on Ring Road also gets affected, especially during peak hours.

S Velmurugan, senior principal scientist, traffic engineering and road safety division, Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI), said, “If the drop-off zone for para transit transport is shifted inside, then it will ease traffic movement on the main carriageway and also facilitate safe pedestrian movement. There is traffic congestion on Ring Road near Kashmere Gate ISBT. The traffic congestion on the other road (Lala Hardev Sahai Marg) also adds to the chaos on the Ring Road.”

