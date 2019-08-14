Men on bike stab, rob auto driver of ₹1,200 near Chandigarh railway station

cities

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 23:21 IST

Two motorcycle-borne men stabbed and robbed an auto-rickshaw driver of ₹1,200 near the Chandigarh railway station on late Tuesday night.

The victim, Shiv Kumar, is a resident of Daria. One of the accused, identified as Navratan Lal, has been arrested. His accomplice, Raju Kumar of Indira Colony, Panchkula, is at large.

Kumar told the police that he was headed home in his auto from Industrial Area around 1am. On the way, two men on a motorcycle approached him, and one of them asked to be dropped at the railway station.

As they arrived at the railway station, the man sitting in his auto brandished a knife and demanded his money. When he resisted, the accused stabbed him in the back multiple times. In the melee, when he grabbed the assailant’s arm, he lost control over his auto-rickshaw, which overturned.

Meanwhile, the assailant’s accomplice, who was following the auto all this while, arrived there and snatched his money. They then fled on the motorcycle on noticing an approaching car.

Shiv was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, for treatment.

The accused have been booked under Section 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are working to nab the absconding accused.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 23:17 IST