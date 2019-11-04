Mess in real estate due to 10-12 years of political dishonesty: Yogi

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 23:36 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asserted that the real estate sector in state was in a mess for the last 10-12 years due to political and administrative dishonesty.

Adityanath was addressing first national RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) conclave organised in the state capital at Indira Gandhi Prathisthan. Hardeep Singh Puri, Union urban and housing minister (independent charge), Durga Shanker Mishra, Union housing secretary, and RERA chiefs from 17 states were present.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said: “The state government is committed to resolve issues of home buyers. We will also have to keep problems of developers in mind. Together, we will resolve all issues.”

“Last 10-12 years of problems in the real estate sector are due to political and administrative dishonesty. Home buyers money was diverted to other projects. In the last one year, this government has made available one lakh houses to home buyers by resolving their issues,” he said.

On the occasion, the CM also referred to the ‘Noida jinx’. “When I became the CM, a delegation of home buyers and developers from Greater Noida met me. It was after meeting them that I understood why people wanted to keep CMs away from Noida,” said Adityanath adding the previous governments had circulated a myth about visiting Noida.

“It was a conspiracy by those who had either invested their black money in Noida, Greater Noida or near Yamuna Expressway or were patronising such people for their own personal interest. Maximum 80 percent of complaints regarding not getting possession of houses even after paying the entire amount were received from eight districts of the state. After meeting a few complainants and builders from Noida, I understood about the myth of Noida,” said the CM.

“It was created by people having vested interest to conceal their black money and keep everything under wrap,” said the CM adding either the money received from home buyers was distributed by the culprits among themselves or it was diverted to some other sector.

“For the past 10 years, there were about three lakh home buyers who could not get their accommodation. Without any pressure and through dialogue, we were able to get accommodation for one lakh buyers in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway in the first one year of the government’s tenure,” he said

Hardeep Singh Puri said corruption was prevalent in this sector before RERA happened as the sector had immense potential after agriculture but no regulator.

“Within a year after coming to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi organized the sector through RERA,” Puri added.

“We are going to launch Model Tenancy Act and Real Estate E-Commerce Portal soon. My aim is to change the course of urbanization in the coming times,” he said.

Durga Shankar Mishra, Union secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, said: “The real estate sector contributes about 8% to the GDP. The sector holds fifth position among the sectors receiving money through foreign investment.”

Chairman of UP RERA Rajeev Kumar, UP chief secretary RK Tiwari talked of time-bound delivery, especially to investors, whose money was stuck.