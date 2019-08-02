Minor slapped, beaten with a belt

cities

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:50 IST

Gurugram: A 17-year-old girl, who is studying in Class 12, was allegedly assaulted by a man when she was on her way to a coaching centre, said the police on Friday. The police said the man, who earlier lived in her neighbourhood, had been stalking her for some time and on Thursday, when she admonished him, he allegedly slapped her and assaulted her with a belt.

The police said the incident took place on Thursday. The accused man is yet to be arrested.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said that the man had been stalking the girl for sometime and on Thursday, he tried to talk to her. “He grabbed herby arm and when she refuted his advances, he slapped her and assaulted her. The accused man used to live in the same neighbourhood earlier. He is yet to be arrested,” said Boken.

The girl shared her ordeal with her mother, who filed a complaint at women police station (west) on Thursday.

A case was registered against the accused man under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code and section 8 (sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the women police station (west), said the police.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 23:50 IST