Miscreants decamp with ₹40,000 after opening fire at rickshaw puller

cities

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 23:35 IST

Two unidentified persons robbed a rickshaw puller of ₹40,000 near village Gujjarpura, 20 kilometers from here, after opening fire at him on Monday.

In her complaint, Manjeet Kaur, resident of Gujjarpura, told that her brother-in-law Moti Lal has taken a loan of ₹40,000 from a bank this (Monday) afternoon and when they were returning, two masked persons came on a car and asked him to handover the money.

“When Moti tried to flee, one of the accused opened fire at him. He was seriously injured. As I called for help, the accused also opened fire at me. I managed to get aside,” she added.

Later, the accused took out the money from Moti’s pocket and fled in their car.

Fatehgarh Churian deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balbir Singh said that a case under Sections 496 and 497 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act was registered on the statement of Manjeet Kaur.

Moti Lal was taken to the civil hospital, Batala, which referred him to Amritsar hospital.

.