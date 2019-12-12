Missing Metro technician found in Bengaluru

cities

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 20:44 IST

Greater Noida: A 24-year-old Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) technician, who was feared to have been abducted on December 8 from Greater Noida, was traced to Bengaluru on Thursday.

Police said Manish Chaudhary had left Greater Noida on his own as he was unhappy with his married life — he had gotten married just a month ago — and wanted to patch up with his former live-in partner.

He had also borrowed ₹2 lakh from a few of his relatives and had taken a ₹2 lakh bank loan which he was unable to repay, police said.

Chaudhary was deputed at Noida Metro Rail Corporation’s (NMRC) Depot station as maintenance staff. He went missing on Sunday morning after he left his workplace for home in Brij Vihar in Ghaziabad.

His Royal Enfield bike, identity card, and shoes were found near Delta 1 Metro station during a search after Chaudhary’s family filed a complaint at the Surajpur police station in this regard.

Jitendra Deekhit, station house officer, Surajpur police station, they got a clue after they found Chaudhary’s former girlfriend’s number on his frequently contacted list. “We put both her mobile phone as well as his on electronic surveillance and found they had frequent conversations since he went missing. The woman was in Greater Noida, while he had fled to Bengaluru,” he said.

A police team visited Bengaluru and found him. “He admitted that he was not happy with his new marriage and had wanted to live with his ex-girlfriend. He was also upset over not being able to repay the loan. He revealed that he had abandoned his bike and belongings at Delta 1 Metro station in order to make it look like an abduction,” he said.

Police also interrogated his girlfriend. “The woman revealed that Chaudhary had asked her to join him in Bengaluru. She works in an IT firm. Chaudhary had gone to Bengaluru first in order to make some arrangements for their stay. The woman was supposed to reach Bengaluru later,” he said.

Chaudhary’s father Virendra Pal had earlier filed a complaint of abduction against unknown persons in Surajpur police station. Police said they have handed over Chaudhary to his family. “The technician has basically faked a kidnapping and the family filed a complaint. We will discuss the issue with senior officer and decide on closing the case,” Deekhit said.