Mixed response to coronavirus advisories

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 01:29 IST

Multiple advisories for partial lockdown to control crowds in public places to prevent the spread of the coronavirus have received mixed response on ground in Mumbai.

HT noticed that while all multinational companies such as IT or banking firms, big malls, multiplexes and big temples have complied with the advisory, smaller businesses, industries, firms, smaller shops and eateries stayed and religious places of worship stay open. Tobacco shops, playgrounds, gardens also saw considerable crowds, even though a little less than usual.

On Sunday, the state government instructed all private companies to ensure work from home for more than 50% of their staff. Similarly, on Wednesday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced crowd control measures such as reduction of travellers by 50% in public transport and keeping shops partially shut on rotation, except for medical and grocery stores.

Municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi on Thursday directed all assistant commissioners to start inspection of small and medium enterprises to ensure they are functioning on less than 50% of staff, and others are working from home. A senior civic officer told Hindustan Times, “It is challenging to ensure smaller businesses, firms, shops comply with the crowd control advisory. However, the BMC has formed teams of three or four officials per ward to comb through establishments and ensure less than 50% employees come to work. The inspections began on Thursday.”

On Thursday, all assistant commissioners published lists of roads in their respective wards shortlisted to remain closed on alternate days. Approximately 20 prime locations that see high footfall are selected per ward, and shops, eateries, or hawkers on only 10 of these locations will be allowed to remain open at a time.

Ashok Khairnar, assistant commissioner of H-East ward, said, “My ward includes the Bandra-Kurla Complex. I visited many businesses in BKC, and saw all of them have complied with the order. There are 21 roads in the H-East ward selected for crowd control, and shops and hawkers on 10 roads can remain open on a day. On the next, shops on the remaining 11 can be operational. We are closing down even tobacco sellers, and tea sellers on the selected roads.”

A senior employee from a multinational company said, “We have been asked to work from home, and our company is in fact following its own global advisory, apart from the Maharashtra government’s advisory. We have been given all equipment to work from home, such as laptop, high speed internet, and online access to files and documents needed to complete work.”

Another senior employee from a multinational company said, “Some of our work has been pushed till March 31 and our deadlines have been pushed forward, to facilitate work from home.”

Prithviraj Chavan, assistant commissioner of M-West ward, which covers Chembur and Tilak Nagar, said, “My ward has many small and medium businesses and industries, such as tuition classes, travel agents. On Thursday, we inspected seven such establishments or premises, and found them all functioning with less than 50% of their usual staff.”

Only OPD, emergency services at civic hospitals

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decided to cancel all the previously scheduled surgeries at civic-run hospitals to curtail the flow of crowds. Only the outpatient department (OPD) and emergency services will remain functional at these hospitals. Meanwhile, the civic body also stated that an isolation ward will soon be set up at Sir JJ Hospital to treat coronavirus patients, though the number of beds for the ward is yet to be decided. The hospital has also sent a list of the necessary equipment to start a coronavirus testing laboratory at the earliest. The hospital also decided to distribute medicines that would last for two-three months to other patients, so that they do not get exposed to the coronavirus infection while waiting at the OPD.

HC to work for 2 days for 2 hours each next week

To restrict the hearings to “extremely urgent” matters in view of the outbreak, the Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday decided to work only on Monday and Thursday from 12pm to 2pm in the upcoming week at the principal seat of the court. Only one division bench will available for civil and criminal matters and two single-judge benches will take up civil matters, while four single judges will take up criminal matters. Meanwhile, the HC sought response of the state to a letter requesting it to stop masses being held in churches.

Video calls, WhatsApp to track projects

Mumbai With close to a dozen ongoing big-ticket infrastructure projects in the city, senior bureaucrats are resorting to digital tools such as video calls and WhatsApp to keep a track of the work owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Officials also indicated an inevitable delay in the completion of projects owing to the pandemic, which is affecting the work schedules. RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA said WhatsApp groups have been made to track progress of all Metro projects.

35 stuck at Singapore reach Mumbai

The 35 MBBS students, who were stuck at Singapore airport since Wednesday, arrived in Mumbai on Thursday night after they were allowed to fly Singapore Airlines. They flew from the Philippines to Kuala Lumpur and were brought to Singapore as India had cancelled all flights from Malaysia. Himanshu Joshi, 24, said the family is relieved that his brother Saurabh, 22, has returned. Meanwhile, 15 Navi Mumbai residents, who had travelled to Dubai and the UK, have been kept at an isolation centre in Vashi.

Man illegally manufactures, sells sanitisers

Navi Mumbai A detergent manufacturer was arrested for allegedly manufacturing and selling sanitisers, claiming it to be effective against coronavirus. The police have seized 4 litres of sanitisers worth ₹5,320. Meanwhile, as a crowd control measure, NMMC has ordered hawkers to shut roadside stalls. It has also ordered closing of shops and commercial activities on alternate days in several areas —spa and massage centres will be shut till March 31.

CR, WR Suspend air-conditioned train services

The Central and Western Railway (WR) have suspended the air-conditioned (AC) local train operations from Friday till March 31. The Central Railway (CR) operates 16 AC train services on the trans-harbour route, while the WR operates 12 services between Churchgate and Virar stations every day. Meanwhile, two WR motormen who had travelled to Malaysia and Saudi Arabia recently were sent to home quarantine after the duo was tested negative for the virus.

Abandoning pets a criminal offence: State

The state on Thursday issued a notification to all district collectors and animal welfare bodies stating that any case of pets being abandoned by owners in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak amounts to a criminal offence under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Meanwhile, the BMC also issued a clarification on its earlier advisory which had stated “keep away from domestic and wild animals”. The circular stated the removal of the words “keep away from domestic and wild animals” and directed health department to paste a white paper on the incorrect part.

BMC to arrange buses for home quarantined

The BMC on Thursday said it is in the process of arranging buses at Mumbai airport to take those who have been instructed to self-quarantine to their hometown if it is outside the city. The duration of self-quarantine is 14 days and may be done at home or in a hospital. Those who do not have homes in Mumbai can self-quarantine in private or public hospitals, or they can stay at the hotels with whom the BMC has tied up to set up isolation wards. Meanwhile, the BMC collected fines worth ₹2.24 lakh from 224 people caught spitting at public places on Thursday, the second day of the drive.

Haji Ali, Mahim dargah shut doors

A day after members of Muslim community met civic chief and police commissioner, the trustees of Haji Ali and Mahim dargah have decided to close the two religious places for devotees. The development comes as prominent temples had earlier this week announced that the shrines will be closed to devotees. The St Michael’s Church at Mahim had also announced the suspension of its Wednesday Novena.