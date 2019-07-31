MLA’s visitors in Sitapur jail under CBI scanner

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:50 IST

Visitors to the Sitapur district jail, where Bangarmau MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is lodged for the past several months in connection with the Unnao gang-rape case, came under the scanner soon after Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday night took over the probe into the alleged conspiracy in the road accident in which the victim and her lawyer were critically injured.

Those privy to the investigation said the CBI team was likely to visit Sitapur district jail soon to probe the matter. They added that CBI officials were in touch with the police in Sitapur and had sought details about those who visited Sitapur district jail to meet the MLA in recent days.

A police official posted in Sitapur said video footage of four people, who visited the Sitapur district jail three days before the road accident, had gone viral on the social media.

He said the video footage showed an SUV bearing an Unnao registration number. It was in this SUV that four people visited the Sitapur district jail to meet the MLA.

“Detailed examination revealed that the SUV was owned by Unnao resident Saurabh Singh,” he added.

The official said the CBI was likely to scan all footage to ascertain involvement of the MLA and his aides in the alleged conspiracy behind the road accident involving the gang rape survivor, her lawyer, aunt and the aunt’s sister.

The car was hit head-on by a speeding truck near Ataura police outpost under Gurbakshganj police station of Rae Bareli district when they all were going to meet the rape survivor’s uncle, who was lodged in Rae Bareli jail in separate case of attempt to murder registered against him in 2000. The survivor’s aunt and her sister were killed, while the survivor and the lawyer were critically injured.

Another source said the CBI was likely to scan the cell phone numbers of those who visited the MLA in Sitapur district jail recently.

The call details of truck driver Ashish Kumar and truck owner Devendra Kishore Pal, both resident of Fatehpur, will also be scanned to ascertain whether they have any links with the MLA or his aides, he added.

BOX OR ASSOCIATE STORY

How Sengar’s clout

grew in two decades

HT Correspondent

letters@hindustantimes.com

LUCKNOW From village pradhan to four-time MLA, Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s clout increased in the past two decades

Sengar, who belonged to Fatehpur, moved to his maternal grandfather’s place in Unnao.

“His father Mulayam Singh hails from Fatehpur district and he (Kuldeep) too was born there but his family later migrated to his maternal grandfather Babu Singh’s place in Unnao’s Makhi village when he was very young. His two brothers Atul Singh Sengar and Manoj Singh Sengar were born in Unnao,” said a person closely associated with the family.

He said the MLA’s maternal grandfather was sarpanch and pradhan (head) of Makhi village for 37 years before Sengar inherited his legacy to become the village head at the age of 1988. Babu Singh had two daughters — Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s mother Chunni Devi and her sister Sarojini Singh.

He said Sengar was pradhan for seven years before his aunt contested the election unsuccessfully in 1995 when the post was reserved for a woman.

Five years later, Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s mother Chunni Devi was elected village pradhan in 2000. She was re-elected to the post in 2005, he said. In the subsequent election, the seat came under the reserved category, he added.

SWITCHED POLITICAL LOYALTIES FOUR TIMES SINCE 2002

One of his close political associates said Kuldeep Singh Sengar made progress in his political career after his mother became the village pradhan.

In 2002, he was elected MLA for the first time from Unnao’s Sadar constituency on the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket.

He said Sengar was expelled from the BSP in 2007 after which he joined Samajwadi Party (SP) and was elected MLA again, this time from Unnao’s Bangarmau constituency.

“In 2012, he won the Bhagwant Nagar assembly seat (in Unnao) on the SP ticket. He joined the Bhartiya Janata Party before 2017 assembly elections and was elected from Bangarmau,” he said.

After becoming MLA, he started pushing his family members into politics and placed them in different posts in Unnao, including village pradhan, block pramukh and zila panchayat chairman. In 2015, his brother Atul Singh Sengar’s wife Archana Singh was elected pradhan of Makhi village. Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s wife Sangeeta Singh is the zila panchayat chairman of Unnao.

A RELATIONSHIP GONE SOUR

A senior police official, who was earlier posted in Unnao, said the gang rape survivor’s father, who died after he was allegedly beaten up by the MLA’s brother Atul Singh Sengar and his aides, and her uncle had earlier been associated with Kuldeep Singh Sengar for a long time.

He said the father and the uncle faced multiple criminal charges while working for the MLA. But a rift developed when the Unnao rape survivor’s mother decided to contest against Sengar’s brother’s wife in the village pradhan election in 2015.

“Although the survivor’s mother took back her nomination on the intervention of her uncle, the seeds of a rivalry had been sown by then. This rift widened when the MLA supported one Shashi Singh and her family in a personal matter involving the survivor’s family,” he explained and

“Its repercussion were felt when the survivor’s family lodged an FIR against Shashi Singh and her son Shubham Singh for allegedly kidnapping and raping on June 4, 2017,” he said.

