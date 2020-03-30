MMRDA contributes 17 lakhs to CM relief fund

cities

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 20:03 IST

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Monday stated that it will contribute ₹17 lakh plus to the Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund. With various infrastructure projects on in the city, MMRDA has more than 11,000 labourers at various sites. MMRDA commissioner RA Rajeev has directed his staff to ensure the well-being of all the labourers.