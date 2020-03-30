e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / MMRDA contributes 17 lakhs to CM relief fund

MMRDA contributes 17 lakhs to CM relief fund

cities Updated: Mar 30, 2020 20:03 IST
HT Corresponedent
HT Corresponedent
Hindustantimes
         

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Monday stated that it will contribute ₹17 lakh plus to the Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund. With various infrastructure projects on in the city, MMRDA has more than 11,000 labourers at various sites. MMRDA commissioner RA Rajeev has directed his staff to ensure the well-being of all the labourers.

top news
Forge collaborations for Covid-19 solutions: PM Modi to Indian missions
Forge collaborations for Covid-19 solutions: PM Modi to Indian missions
Covid-19:Telangana announces pay cut for staff to overcome financial crisis
Covid-19:Telangana announces pay cut for staff to overcome financial crisis
After minister’s call, BMC junks cremation order for coronavirus patients
After minister’s call, BMC junks cremation order for coronavirus patients
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight passenger tests Covid-19+, others put on notice
Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight passenger tests Covid-19+, others put on notice
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities