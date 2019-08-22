MNS worker sets self afire

cities

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 00:09 IST

A 27-year-old Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker set himself on fire at his residence in Kalwa, Thane on Tuesday night. He suffered 85% burns and was declared dead on arrival at Chatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa.

While the party claimed he was upset over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice to MNS chief Raj Thackeray, the police said the cause was not confirmed, but he had attempted suicide thrice in the past too.

Pravin Pawar, additional commissioner of police, said, “He was an alcoholic and suffered from depression. He had attempted suicide in 2015 and 2017. He also tried to set himself on fire in April 2019. His mother too had set herself on fire the same way when he was a child. He has no family.”

He had posted developments on the ED inquiry throughout the day on his Facebook page. MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande too tweeted about the incident.

Abhijeet Panse, a local MNS leader, said the police is trying undermine the incident.

In a tweet, Thackeray said: “I am deeply shaken by the news. He took the drastic step as he was upset about the notice. I know that all my party workers love me like he did, so I appeal to all of them to not take any drastic step… Don’t do anything which will hurt common man.”

