Model Sanskriti Schools: Fees will range from ₹200 to ₹500 per month

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 22:36 IST

Gurugram: Model Sanskriti Schools being developed by the Haryana government will be following a varying fee structure for students in different classes, the department of school education has said. The fee in these schools will range from ₹200 to ₹500 on a monthly basis for classes 1 to 12, as per the latest guidelines released by the department.

These schools will be recognised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the classes will start from April 2021, the department said.

Model Sanskriti Schools are schools that lay special emphasis on English as the medium of instruction. Last month, state education minister Kanwar Pal had said that over 1,000 schools across the state would be developed as the model schools. In the Gurugram district, 93 primary schools are being upgraded to these model schools with the first batch of English-medium classes slated to start in 2021.

In a letter issued recently to district education officers across the state, the department shared directives, including the fee structure. According to the department, all such schools will have a separate co-ed wing where English will be the medium of instruction. While classes will also take place separately in Hindi, students enrolling in English medium classes will have to pay a monthly fee depending on the class level.

Suman Sharma, who holds charge of the Government Model Sanskriti Primary School in Gurugram’s Sector 4/7 that was inaugurated last week, said that for students in classes 1 to 5, the one-time admission fee will be ₹500 whereas the same fee for students in classes 6 to 12 is ₹1,000. “The monthly fee starts from ₹200 for students in classes 1 to 3 and goes up till ₹500 for senior students in classes 11 and 12,” she said.

Sharma further said that all schools have been asked to convene a meeting of the school management committee (SMC) and ensure that the names of the schools are changed to Model Sanskriti School. Besides, a school development plan is being created on the basis of which school infrastructure can be expanded, she said.

As per the guidelines shared by the department, teachers in such schools will be selected through a special screening process and will be kept out of routine transfer drives. Teachers will also be given special training that will enable them to teach lessons in English.

Gurugram block education officer Sheel Kumari said that while some schools had already started adopting the guidelines, others will be following suit so that arrangements are in place before the next academic year. “Schools that need to meet certain infrastructure requirements will be commencing work after holding consultations with the school management committee. Other steps such as the renaming of the schools have already been started. As far as teacher training is concerned, developments are awaited on that front,” said Kumari.