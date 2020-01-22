Moga police get 5-day custody of gangster Budda

cities

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 23:07 IST

The court of sub-divisional judicial magistrate Amandeep Kaur remaned gangster Sukhpreet Singh Dhaliwal, alias Budda, in five-day police custody on Wednesday. The self-styled chief of the Davinder Bambiha gang, Budda, was brought on production warrant from Sangrur jail in a December 2018 murder case. Two motorcycle-borne men had shot dead Rajinder Kumar, alias Goga, of Manuke village in Nihal Singh Wala subdivision. Later, Budda had confessed to the murder on Facebook, claiming that he had taken revenge for the murder of Beant Singh, former Akali sarpanch of Manuke village, who was killed, he alleged, by Goga on April 5, 2017. Buddha, who was deported from Armenia and arrested at New Delhi airport, is facing six cases, including for murder and extortion, in Moga.