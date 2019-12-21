MOGA STF FIRING Cops recover heroin from peddlers’ car

cities

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 23:12 IST

The Moga police have seized 48 gm heroin and three live cartridges from a car in which a Tarn Taran youth Jobanpreet Singh was killed in ‘accidental’ firing by special task force (STF) on Thursday.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amarjit Singh Bajwa on Saturday said the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) and the Arms Act have been added to the first information report (FIR) registered by STF.

He said Jobanpreet and Gurchet Singh, who were travelling in a Maruti Swift car when the incident took place near Mehna on Ludhiana-Moga highway on Thursday evening, managed to flee from the spot. Police traced the car later from a hospital at Kot Ise Khan village and recovered heroin and cartridges from the vehicle.

“Our preliminary investigation revealed that Jobanpreet was booked in one NDPS case whereas his accomplice Gurchet has at least three criminal cases registered against him. Both have a history of criminal activities and they were under the watch of STF,” said the SSP.

He said the two were notorious drug peddlers and STF had received a specific input that on Thursday they had come to Moga to drop a consignment of heroin.

According to the police, Gurchet was driving the car. While escaping from a checkpoint installed by the STF, the peddlers allegedly tried to mow down STF members. In the melee, a constable of the special force accidentally opened fire towards the car.

Mehna SHO Dilbag Singh said the injured peddlers drove to a hospital in Kot Ise Khan where Jobanpreet was declared brought dead. Gurchet was referred to SPS Hospital in Ludhiana and he is stated to be out of danger.