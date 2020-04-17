Mohali couple held with 220 grams of heroin, ₹70K

cities

A couple was arrested with 220 grams of heroin and Rs 70,000 on Friday.

The accused Arun Kumar alias Anu and his wife Taranjit Kaur alias Tanu are residents of Baltana in Zirakpur.

The accused were arrested by the Special Task Force team from Airport Road when they were on their way to supply drugs to customers. The couple claimed to own a cloth business.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the couple in Phase 4, Mohali, police station. They will be produced before court on Saturday.

“Arun is habitual offender and was arrested last year along with four other accused with 370 grams of heroin,” said Surinder Singh, station house officer, STF police station, Phase 4, Mohali.