Mohali: Dhakoli health centre to be upgraded to 100-bed hospital

Mohali: Dhakoli health centre to be upgraded to 100-bed hospital

The hospital was a long-pending demand of the local residents, the minister said

cities Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 08:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu made the announcements at an event attended by Congress in-charge from Dera Bassi constituency Deepinder Singh Dhillon and director health services, Punjab, Dr GB Singh in Mohali.
Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu made the announcements at an event attended by Congress in-charge from Dera Bassi constituency Deepinder Singh Dhillon and director health services, Punjab, Dr GB Singh in Mohali.(HT PHOTO)
         

Fulfilling the long-pending demand of residents, Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday announced plans to make the community health centre (CHC) of Dhakoli into a 100-bed hospital.

Making the announcement, Sidhu said the work will begin soon and the hospital will meet the healthcare needs of the Zirakpur area as the population here has increased manifold.

Congress in-charge from Dera Bassi constituency Deepinder Singh Dhillon, who was also present on the occasion, said there was a demand from local people for a hospital in the area as they had to go to the Panchkula civil hospital, GMCH-32 or other private hospitals.

Director health services, Punjab, Dr GB Singh, said that the upgrades will improve accessibility of healthcare and that the Covid vaccination drive will begin soon.

