e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mohali man booked for celebrating daughter’s birthday in Yamunanagar amid lockdown

Mohali man booked for celebrating daughter’s birthday in Yamunanagar amid lockdown

Yamunanagar health department had on Tuesday said that a 33-year-old woman who attended the event had tested positive after which 20 samples of her contacts were taken

cities Updated: May 06, 2020 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
Hindustantimes
         

A 40-year-old Mohali man and his relatives were booked for organising a birthday party in Yamunanagar amid lockdown after a woman tested positive for Covid-19 here.

The complainant, CIA-2 in-charge Mehruf Ali, said, “The accused, Vikramjit Singh of Sector 65, Mohali, came to Yamunanagar’s Sarojini Colony with his family, at his parents’ place, on April 27 to celebrate his daughter’s birthday. This birthday was attended by his family and a few local relatives. Vikramjit violated the rules of the lockdown by organising this gathering without permission. His negligence led to a positive case aming one of his relatives who attended the birthday.”

A case was registered under Sections 188, 268, 269 and 270 of the IPC, the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act against Vikramjit and his relatives.

Yamunanagar health department had on Tuesday said that the 33-year-old woman of Sarojini Colony had tested positive after which 20 samples of her contacts were taken. There are five active cases in the district.

top news
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19 tomorrow
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19 tomorrow
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Covid-19: Israel suggests 50 topics in health for cooperation with India
Covid-19: Israel suggests 50 topics in health for cooperation with India
Live: Number of containment zones in Delhi is now 87
Live: Number of containment zones in Delhi is now 87
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
Petrol, diesel prices hiked in UP: Watch people’s reaction
Petrol, diesel prices hiked in UP: Watch people’s reaction
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities