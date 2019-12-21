Mohali school teacher’s murder cracked; contract killer hired by live-in partner arrested

cities

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 14:30 IST

MOHALI The contract killer who shot dead a 31-year-old school teacher, Sarabjeet Kaur, in front of her five-year-old daughter in Kharar town of Mohali district on December 5, has been arrested.

Police said Jaswinder Singh from Dyalpura near Bathinda was arrested for killing the teacher by firing at her from point-blank range when she was parking her scooter outside at Knowledge Bus Global School in the town’s Sunny Enclave area at 7.45am. Sarabjeet, who taught French and Punjabi at the school, took three bullets — one on the left side of her face, another below her neck and one in the stomach.

The police are yet to arrest the killer’s accomplice.

The teacher’s live-in partner, who is the main suspect, Harvinder Singh Sandhu, left the country before the murder was executed by the contract killers he hired.

Sandhu’s mother, Shinder Kaur, 60, is behind bars since December 7 for conspiring the murder.

After committing the murder, Jaswinder escaped in a car that has also been impounded.

“Sandhu was not willing to marry Sarabjeet, but she was insisting on it. He hired Jaswinder to eliminate Sarabjeet. It is contract killing,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, the Mohali senior superintendent of police.

Shinder Kaur, who lives in France, had come to India in October to execute the plan. Sandhu and his mother had asked his wife, Karamjeet Kaur, to leave the country a month ago.

VICTIM WROTE TO POLICE,

COMPLAINED OF TORTURE

In October, the teacher had written an 18-page letter to the police, narrating her 10-year ordeal of “torture” and “sexual exploitation” by Sandhu. She said she met him in 2009 at a call centre where the duo had appeared for interviews. There, he offered her help in finding a better job. He later proposed marriage and got their passports ready. After moving to Malaysia and France in 2013, he kept delaying their marriage on one pretext or another. A year later, she delivered a baby girl.

They returned to India in June 2018, and in June 2019, she found out that Sandhu was already married and had two daughters. When she confronted him, he threatened to kill her and her daughter.