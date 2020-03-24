Mohali stays home, streets wear deserted look amid curfew to check coronavirus spread

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 11:47 IST

MOHALI: The town wore a deserted look on Tuesday morning with curfew imposed by the Punjab government to check the spread of coronavirus.

Police patrolled the streets, while some shops of essential commodities, including medical stores, were open with few shoppers.

No fresh case of coronavirus was reported on Monday and the count of people testing positive in the district continues to be five. As many as 432 people are under home quarantine, health department officials said.

The police were making announcements till late on Monday night, urging people to stay indoors, failing which a case would be registered.

Morning walkers were not allowed in parks.

Police personnel kept a strict vigil on the sealed borders of the district. Vehicles were allowed to proceed only after proper verification.

Hawkers did not deliver newspapers in Mohali.