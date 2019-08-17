Mohali teacher’scar claims pedestrian’s life

cities

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 00:38 IST

An unidentified pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car near Bakarpur village on the Airport Road in the wee hours of Friday.

The car driver was identified as Sushma Sharma, 45, a teacher living in Sector 70, while the deceased, also in the mid-forties has yet to be identified.

The police said the accident took place on Friday morning when Sharma was on her way to drop her children around 5am. The victim, who was just wearing shorts, was walking on the side of the road when Sharma hit him.

Owing to the collision, the victim crashed against the car’s windshield, suffering multiple injuries.

He was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where he was declared brought dead. The body has been kept in the hospital’s mortuary for the next 72 hours for identification.

Police managed to identify Sharma with her car’s registration number, and booked her under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sohana police station.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 00:38 IST