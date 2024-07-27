Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.92 °C, check weather forecast for July 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 28, 2024 38.12 °C Moderate rain July 29, 2024 31.4 °C Moderate rain July 30, 2024 32.91 °C Moderate rain July 31, 2024 32.55 °C Moderate rain August 1, 2024 25.07 °C Heavy intensity rain August 2, 2024 30.57 °C Moderate rain August 3, 2024 27.94 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.6 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.56 °C Light rain Chennai 34.56 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.13 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 26.68 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.76 °C Light rain Delhi 39.29 °C Light rain

The temperature in Mohali today, on July 27, 2024, is 35.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.92 °C and 39.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:37 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 28, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.74 °C and 39.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.With temperatures ranging between 28.92 °C and 39.03 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Mohali today stands at 123.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 27, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

