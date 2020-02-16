Monorail staff to be retrained to handle new rakes

cities

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 00:47 IST

While the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is in the process of procuring new rakes for Mumbai Monorail, the agency is also looking at re-training its staff in the operation and maintenance of the trains.

MMRDA said the training of personnel is vital as the authority is procuring new generation trains. In a written reply to HT’s queries, MMRDA stated, “Training of personnel on design, maintenance and operations of the new generation trains is very important and vital, as we require trained manpower after DLP [contractor’s defect liability period]. The life of the train is 30 years; and trained manpower can maintain the trains during this period.”

The number of personnel to be trained will be decided during the procurement stage, MMRDA said.

This is the second bid by MMRDA to procure 10 additional rakes for the Monorail. A tender floated in 2019 was cancelled as the bidder had asked for many deviations, MMRDA claimed. “The present tender eliminated the deviations for effective process and efficient trains,” the authority stated.

Meanwhile, the Monorail project implementation unit is also in the process of refurbishing the rakes to achieve a frequency of 15 minutes between two trains. It is procuring spare parts from Korea, Germany and the United Kingdom that are available with local vendors from Pune. “All these spare parts will be used for refurbishing the two trains which will be commissioned shortly. This will facilitate Monorail to run trains with 15 minutes frequency [with 6+1 operation plan] between Chembur and the Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk or Jacob Circle,” MMRDA stated.

MMRDA terminated its contract with LTSE, a joint venture of Larsen and Toubro and Scomi Engineering. LTSE was given the contract for the construction, operation and maintenance of the Monorail, but MMRDA took over the operations stating the consortium failed to perform and fulfil contractual obligations. Internationally, there are five companies that supply rakes — Scomi, Bombardier, BYD, CRRC and Hitachi.