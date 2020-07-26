e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mother of five raped by inebriated brother in Ludhiana

Mother of five raped by inebriated brother in Ludhiana

Forcibly took the 29-year-old woman to an isolated location where he raped her.

cities Updated: Jul 26, 2020 19:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The accused is on the run, say police.
The accused is on the run, say police.
         

A 29-year-old mother of five was allegedly raped by her inebriated elder brother at Kali Sadak on Saturday night.

The woman, a slum dweller, told the police that while her husband was away at Jalandhar for some work, her brother, aged 34, visited her house in an inebriated state around 11pm. He forcibly took her to an isolated place on Kali Sadak and raped her.

He threatened her against revealing the matter to anyone and dropped her back home. After she shared the incident with her husband, he took her to the police.

Sub-inspector Davinder Kumar, SHO, Daresi police station, the accused had been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. He said the accused was a labourer and married, adding that they were working to arrest him.

top news
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
Rajasthan Guv reviews Raj Bhawan security ahead of Cong protests tomorrow
Rajasthan Guv reviews Raj Bhawan security ahead of Cong protests tomorrow
Kerala smuggling accused funded terror activities, says NIA report
Kerala smuggling accused funded terror activities, says NIA report
‘Leadership recognised in times of crisis’: Priyanka Gandhi targets Centre
‘Leadership recognised in times of crisis’: Priyanka Gandhi targets Centre
Record 36,145 cured Covid-19 patients in a day pushes India’s recovery rate to 64%
Record 36,145 cured Covid-19 patients in a day pushes India’s recovery rate to 64%
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
‘Get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
‘Get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In