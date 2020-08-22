e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mountaineer Anita Kundu to get ‘Tenzing Norgay National Adventure award’

Mountaineer Anita Kundu to get ‘Tenzing Norgay National Adventure award’

President Ram Nath Kovid to confer the award on August 29; she is the first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest from both Indian and Chinese sides

cities Updated: Aug 22, 2020 20:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Mountaineer Anita Kundu
Mountaineer Anita Kundu
         

Indian Mountaineer Anita Kundu, a resident of Hisar, will get the ‘Tenzing Norgay National Adventure award’ on August 29. She is the first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest from both Indian and Chinese sides. Talking to Hindustan Times over the phone, Kundu, a sub-inspector in Haryana police, said President Ram Nath Kovid will be conferring the award to. “I owe my success to my mother and my uncle, who took care of me after the untimely demise of my father when I was 13. I want to thank BJP Rajya Sabha MP RK Sinha’s SIS company for helping me financially in achieving my goals,” she added.

top news
Covid-19 cases rise marginally in Delhi with 1,412 patients, count over 1.6 lakh
Covid-19 cases rise marginally in Delhi with 1,412 patients, count over 1.6 lakh
Rumblings within China over President Xi Jinping’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy
Rumblings within China over President Xi Jinping’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy
UP man, father of 4 and cosmetic shop owner, was in touch with ISIS for yrs
UP man, father of 4 and cosmetic shop owner, was in touch with ISIS for yrs
Kashmir leaders resolve to fight for restoration of Article 370 and J-K statehood
Kashmir leaders resolve to fight for restoration of Article 370 and J-K statehood
Pakistan bans 88 new terrorists in bid to slip out of FATF’s grey list
Pakistan bans 88 new terrorists in bid to slip out of FATF’s grey list
US presidential nominee Joe Biden wishes Indians on Ganesh Chathurthi
US presidential nominee Joe Biden wishes Indians on Ganesh Chathurthi
CBI tries to recreate last moments of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life in Mumbai
CBI tries to recreate last moments of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life in Mumbai
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In