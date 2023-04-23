Home / Cities / MP: Fire breaks out in train at Pritam Nagar station, no casualties reported

MP: Fire breaks out in train at Pritam Nagar station, no casualties reported

ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Apr 23, 2023 12:15 PM IST

There were 150-200 passengers in the train. However no injuries were reported.

Fire broke out in the generator car of the Ratlam-Dr Ambedkar Nagar Demu train at Pritam Nagar station in Ratlam on Sunday morning.

Fire breaks out in a train at MP's Pritam Nagar station.(ANI)
"Around 150-200 passengers were there in the train and all of them were safe. The fire was later extinguished," said Rajneesh Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM).

"Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No injuries or casualties have been reported," said DRM.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on April 17, a fire broke out in a local train at Botad Railway Station in Gujarat.

The train was scheduled to depart for Ahmedabad. No injuries were reported during the incident.

madhya pradesh fire
