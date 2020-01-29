Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher wants exemption from ban on VIP stickers

cities

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 00:49 IST

Just three days after the Punjab and Haryana high court banned the display of designations or description of offices on both private and government vehicles, Chandigarh Member of Parliament Kirron Kher has written to the UT administration seeking an exemption.

Claiming special status on account of her being an MP, Kher has demanded that she be allowed to use a flag — with ‘MP’ written on it — on her car.

In the letter to the UT adviser, dated January 27, Kher has referred to the HC order and states: “Recently, Hon’ble Punjab and Haryana high court has prohibited stickers and other exhibits mentioning designation and profession on private and official vehicles.”

Giving the rationale for using the flag on her car, she states: “Being Member of Parliament, I have to visit various places across tricity for official and non-official works. The recognition of my vehicle must be in the knowledge of officials and general public. Therefore, I must be allowed to fly flag on my vehicle mentioning ‘MP’.”

Significantly, in its Friday order, the HC banned the display of designation, description of offices and unauthorised use of emblems on government and private vehicles. It will also include writing of words, like court, army, airport/navy police, press, or any designation, like chairman, vice chairman, on vehicles. The order also covers executive and judicial officers.

Senior advocate Rreeta Kohli, who is an amicus curiae in the case wherein the directions were given, said: “The order makes it clear that no mention or description of one’s office or designation can be made on one’s vehicle to claim privilege on the roads. The ban extends to flags, too, which show the designation or office of a person.”

Stating that the purpose of the HC order is that everyone is treated equally while driving on the road, Kohli said: “If someone uses such symbols, it means they want special privilege for themselves. It is all the more despicable for an elected representative to seek such an exemption.”

Kirron Kher did not respond to repeated calls and messages.