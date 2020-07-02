e-paper
Multani abduction case against ex-DGP Saini transferred to another court

Multani abduction case against ex-DGP Saini transferred to another court

cities Updated: Jul 02, 2020 19:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Mohali District and sessions judge Rajinder Singh Rai on Thursday transferred the abduction case against former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini to the court of additional district and sessions judge (ADJ) Rajnish Garg.

The case pertains to the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani, a Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation (CITCO) employee, in 1991. The application for transfer of the case was filed by Multani’s brother Palwinder Singh, where he stated that he apprehended “unfair proceedings”. The application was moved after ADJ Monika Goyal’s court granted interim bail to Saini in anticipation of SIT adding Section 302 of the IPC to the earlier FIR.

The prosecution and defence now have been asked to appear before the ADJ Rajnish Garg’s court on July 6. The court will also decide on the anticipatory bail granted to Saini.

Defence counsels APS Deol and HS Dhanoa said, “At present, we are satisfied and will decide after examining the judgment.”

Special public prosecutor Sartej Singh Narula said the prosecution has been pressing that while granting anticipatory bail to Saini, the court “diluted the considerations that were required to imminently be considered”.

“Now we will present the statement of eyewitness Gursharan Kaur Mann which she recorded under Section 161 of the CrPC corroborating illegal detention and torture of Balwant Singh Multani at the behest of Sumedh Singh Saini, while seeking cancelation of interim bail granted in anticipation of involving Section 302 of the IPC,” said Narula.

A case against Saini was registered under sections 364 (kidnapping or abduction in order to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 344 (wrongful confinement), 330 (voluntarily causing hurt to exhort confession) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) in Mohali on May 6 on the basis of a complaint filed by Multani’s brother Palwinder.

Former DSP Baldev Singh Saini, inspector Satvir Singh, sub-inspectors Har Sahai Sharma, Jagir Singh and Anoop Singh and ASI Kuldip Singh were also named in the case.

