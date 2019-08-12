e-paper
Monday, Aug 12, 2019

Mumbai-based event manager alleges kidnap and robbery, booked

Last week, Ashish Choksi, 52, told the police he was kidnapped by three men in a car near Aarey Colony, who robbed his ring, watch and ₹40,000, and left him on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway after two hours.

mumbai Updated: Aug 12, 2019 01:19 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu
Mumbai
The Aarey Colony police booked an event manager for allegedly filing a false robbery and kidnapping case to retrieve money from his employer.
The Aarey Colony police booked an event manager for allegedly filing a false robbery and kidnapping case to retrieve money from his employer.
         

The Aarey Colony police booked an event manager for allegedly filing a false robbery and kidnapping case to retrieve money from his employer.

Last week, Ashish Choksi, 52, told the police he was kidnapped by three men in a car near Aarey Colony, who robbed his ring, watch and ₹40,000, and left him on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway after two hours.

However, during the probe, Choksi was seen getting down in Thane from a rickshaw in CCTV footage. The rickshaw driver also refuted Choksi’s claims. When the police quizzed him, he said he lied about the kidnapping and robbery because his employer was unwilling to pay the staff of the event management firm and as Choksi was the the vice-president, the staff were pestering him for money.

Senior police inspector Nutun Pawar said, “He got the idea from a crime show. He thought his boss would pay him the money if he lied about the incident, which he could pay the staff.”

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 00:21 IST

