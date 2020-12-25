Mumbai court to MNS: Don’t obstruct Amazon’s business activities

cities

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 01:31 IST

The city civil court in Dindoshi, in its order issued earlier this month, had temporarily restrained the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) from obstructing Amazon or its employees from working at the site of the company or disturbing its business activities.

Amazon India has approached the civil courts in the city against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) after the political party initiated a campaign against the e-commerce giant for not having Marathi as one of the languages of operations on its online apps.

MNS leader Akhil Chitre, who is made a party in the suit by Amazon, said, “We wrote to the online apps to add Marathi as one of the language of operations after finding out that they had several southern Indian languages for operations but not Marathi.”

After several meetings with party representatives and fearing aggravated action by MNS, Amazon approached the civil courts. The company has so far filed five suits in the courts, seeking the restraining orders against MNS.

“The defendant [MNS] is threatening the plaintiff [Amazon] and the defendant is resorting to unfair labour trade practices, inciting the employees working at the plaintiff’s work premises through their arm-wresting tactics,” the lawyer for Amazon submitted before the court, while seeking the restraining orders.

MNS however, raised the issue of jurisdiction, and objected to the relief sought by Amazon.

However, the city civil court at Dindoshi granted relief to Amazon and said, “At this stage, it appears that protection is required to be given for the working of the plaintiff, otherwise there will be disturbance in their business activities.”