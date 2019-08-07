Mumbai-Goa highway is closed again for second time in a week

cities

The Mumbai-Goa highway has been closed for traffic for the second time in a week after water from Jagbudi river at Khed in Pune and Vasishta river at Chiplun in Ratnagiri district started flowing on to the road on Tuesday around 2.45pm.

On Sunday, the highway was closed for vehicles for seven hours.

Cars and other smaller vehicles are being diverted to other roads, while the heavy vehicles have been stationed on the side of the road till the highway reopens for operations.

A senior official from the state highway traffic department said, that in the past two weeks, they have been forced to shut the Mumbai-Goa highway at frequent intervals due to the two rivers overflowing, the senior officer said.

“Both the rivers are overflowing because of the incessant rainfall received in the past few days. At times, the water starts flowing on to the road. When it flows above the danger level, we shut the road and divert traffic. On Tuesday, we had reopened the road twice but had to shut it as the water level started to increase,” he said.

