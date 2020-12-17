Mumbai: Man arrested for sexually assaulting dog

cities

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 00:28 IST

In a shocking case of animal abuse, a ten-year-old Cocker Spaniel was sexually assaulted in Balyani area of Titwala, on Wednesday. The accused inserted an iron rod into the vagina of a pet dog who tried to stop him from committing a robbery.

The Titwala police immediately launched a search for the accused and arrested Balram Yadav alias Ballu, 33, under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. The dog is still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to police, the dog is a pet of Santosh Kharade, 40, the owner of the house which the man planned to rob. On Wednesday morning, Kharade found his dog to be missing. He later found her injured and bleeding at the back of his house.

“Kharade immediately took her to a nearby animal hospital where doctors informed him about the injuries on her vagina. On checking the CCTV footage of his and houses nearby, he found a man trying to enter his house in the night. He saw that the dog was barking continuously and trying to stop the man from entering the house. The accused then assaulted the dog and fled from the spot after some neighbours spotted him.”