1 dead, 2 injured as MSRTC electric bus hits scooter

ByVinay Dalvi
Mar 15, 2025 05:40 AM IST

MUMBAI: A rider died and two were injured when an MSRTC electric bus hit their scooter near Elphistone Bridge. The driver has been detained for negligence.

MUMBAI: A 29-year-old rider was killed and two pillion riders seriously injured on Wednesday night when a MSRTC-owned electric bus rammed into their scooter near the Elphistone Bridge in Lower Parel.

According to the Bhoiwada police, the trio - Durvesh Gorade (25), Karan Shinde (29) and Pranay Dagdu Bodake (29) - were on their way to the Dadar flower market when the accident occurred at 2:28am.

The complainant, Jayesh Mayekar (26), stated in his complaint that he along with three others on two two-wheelers were following the scooter that met with the accident. On hearing the collision sound, they stopped and saw their friends lying on the road, bleeding profusely.

“The bus came towards us in a rash manner. It narrowly missed us, but our friends were not that lucky. We lost a very good friend and advisor in Pranay. He used to work for NCP (SP) as media manager and was also a very active member of our Kalewadicha Vighnaharta Ganpati Mandal. He was married with a 2-year-old son,” said Jayesh Mayekar.

“They were all going together to buy flowers for Holi celebration from the Dadar flower market for their housing society in Kalachowki,” said a police officer from Bhoiwada police station. “The police team which reached the spot had rushed Pranay and Karan to the hospital in a police vehicle while Durvesh was taken in a taxi.”

Pranay was declared dead on arrival at the hospital while Karan and Durvesh were admitted for serious head injuries.

Police have detained the bus driver, Mateen Iqbal Shaikh (29), a resident of Undri in Pune and registered a case against him under sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and 125B (acts done rashly or negligently that endanger human life or personal safety of the others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Sachin Kadam, senior inspector of Bhoiwada police station said the bus was headed from Mumbai to Swargate in Pune. “We suspect the driver had dozed off.”

Man run over by speeding truck

Navi Mumbai: An unidentified person was killed when a speeding truck run him over while he was crossing the Sion-Panvel highway in Mankhurd on Thursday afternoon. The deceased was rushed to the Rajawadi hospital by police, where he was declared dead on arrival.

“We have arrested the truck driver, Abdul Ahad Abdul Samad Shaikh, 39, for causing death due to rash and negligent driving. The deceased is unknown and after inquiring with the people in the area, we came to know that he was a beggar living on the roadside in Mankhurd,” said senior inspector Madhu Ghorpade of the Mankhurd police station.

