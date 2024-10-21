Menu Explore
1 dead, 3 injured after car rams parked truck in Navi Mumbai

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Oct 21, 2024 06:40 AM IST

A Customs officer died and two were injured in Navi Mumbai when their car hit a stationary truck. A biker was also hurt; the truck driver faces charges.

Navi Mumbai: A Customs officer died and two of his colleagues sustained injuries after their car rammed a stationary truck on the flyover at Juinagar in Navi Mumbai. The crash that occurred at 9.30am on Sunday also left a biker injured.

1 dead, 3 injured after car rams parked truck in Navi Mumbai

The victim, identified as Narendra Rajendra Rai, 45, was sitting next to his colleague Abhinav Ramkumar Sinha, 45, who was driving the Ertiga and sustained minor injuries. The other official, who was in the backseat has been identified as Gaurav Vijay Shankar Sinha, 44, who sustained grievous injuries to his head and is critical.

All three officials working with the Customs Department were returning home in the morning, when a lorry parked on the flyover caught the driver off guard and he lost his balance, leading to the fatal crash. The police said the truck driver did not put on the parking lights which could have cautioned the car driver. “The officials, all working as superintendents at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport regularly travelled together to their workplace. On Sunday, they were returning after their night shift when a truck parked on the road went unnoticed and their vehicle crashed into it,” said Brahmanand Naikwadi, senior inspector from Nerul police station.

Police investigating the matter informed that a biker was also injured in the crash. The rider is identified as Deepak Shambunath Gupta, 34, who suffered minor injuries.

“The impact of the accident was so intense that the Ertiga and the bike were totally wrecked. The injured were admitted to Apollo Hospital in Belapur and are undergoing further treatment,” said an officer investigating the matter.

The truck driver, Ghanshyam Ramfer Varma, 35, suffered minor injuries in the accident. “The driver of the truck is being booked for the accident and a case is being registered in the matter,” added the officer.

