1 dead, 6 injured as BEST bus rams into 5 vehicles in Dadar

Mumbai: A man was killed, and six others were injured after an electric BEST bus ploughed into five vehicles near Plaza Cinema in Dadar on Monday morning, the latest in a series of accidents that have intensified scrutiny of the civic transport undertaking’s wet-lease electric fleet. Mumbai, India. June 08, 2026 - One delivery boy was dead, and seven others were injured after a BEST bus rammed into several vehicles near Plaza Cinema in Dadar (West) on Monday morning. Mumbai, India. June 08, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

The accident took place around 9.30 am, when the driver of the single-decker e-bus operating on route A-463 (Dharavi Depot to Plaza Cinema) lost control over the vehicle and crashed into a kaali-peeli taxi, two scooters and two private cars, police said. BEST has set up a four-member committee to investigate the incident, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Niyaz Ahmed Shaikh, 26, a delivery rider from Null Bazaar. Police said the bus rammed his scooter from behind, causing him to fall beneath the vehicle, which dragged him several metres. He was declared dead at Sion Hospital.

Among the injured, 22-year-old student and part-time delivery rider Vrishabh Gupta is in critical condition with head injuries. The other injured are pedestrian Amit Mhatre, 41; BEST inspectors Mahesh Dohipode, 50, and Satish Waghmare, 48; bus driver Vikas Padave, 42; and conductor Rajendra Pelekar, 57. They are all undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital.

CCTV footage shows the bus travelling along the roundabout surrounding Veer Kotwal Udyan before crashing into vehicles waiting at a traffic signal. It then continued towards Plaza Cinema, struck a barricade and an excavator at a bridge construction site, and finally came to a halt. The bus, operated under a wet lease by Evey Trans (Olectra), had completed its scheduled trip and was returning to the Dharavi Depot. Only the driver, conductor and two BEST inspectors were on board, officials said.

“The driver had pulled the handbrake and was filling his duty form. The primary information we received is that when the driver dislodged the handbrake, the bus zipped uncontrollably. He was unable to apply the brakes, too, which allegedly had failed. We will have to verify all of this,” said a BEST official on condition of anonymity.

Conductor Pelekar, who fractured his right hand in the crash, said he and Padave were on their third trip of the day. “As soon as the bus started moving, it began speeding. Despite his efforts, the driver could not control it. After ramming into several vehicles, he was searching for an open space to halt the bus and eventually rammed it into the excavator to stop it,” he said.

Waghmare suffered a chest and hip injury, while Dohipode injured his left shoulder. Padave, who complained of uneasiness after the accident, was also admitted to Sion Hospital. The police have booked him under sections 125 (endangering human life or personal safety of others), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicle Act, said a police officer.

Monday’s accident comes amid growing concerns over the safety and maintenance of wet-lease buses, particularly electric vehicles operated by private contractors on behalf of BEST. In recent months, the undertaking has faced criticism over accidents, breakdowns and fires involving such buses, prompting inspections and calls for stricter oversight.

BEST public relations officer Sucheta Uthale said Padave had been operating buses under the wet-lease system since January 2020 and was experienced in driving electric buses. “Considering the seriousness of the accident, a four-member committee of senior BEST officers has been formed to investigate the matter and submit their report on top priority,” she added.

Shaikh, the deceased, was scheduled to get married later this year, according to his relatives. “He had come to Mumbai two years ago and was working as a delivery boy. He used to rent an electric scooter and then deliver groceries and food items via it. He was going to leave for our native place in Uttar Pradesh on June 15, as the family had selected a bride for him and he was to see her so that they could get married in Diwali,” said Shaikh’s uncle, Mubarak Ali.

One of the injured, Vrishabh Gupta, is a student of Kirti College, Dadar, who also worked as a delivery partner to support his studies. “Vrishabh still used to travel all the way from Atgaon to Mumbai, working and studying. I told him to take leave on Monday as he was feeling tired. However, he got ready and left,” said his father, Vikas Gupta.

With inputs from Shashank Rao