 1 dead in Vikhroli cylinder blast | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 29, 2024
New Delhi
1 dead in Vikhroli cylinder blast

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 29, 2024 07:40 AM IST

Man dies from 92% burns in Mumbai gas blast, another victim stable. Fire in Vikhroli slum house controlled by residents before fire brigade arrived.

Mumbai: A 45-year-old man, who suffered 92% burn injuries in a gas cylinder blast in Vikhroli on Saturday, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. The deceased, Radheshyam Pande, was declared dead at the Rajawadi hospital.

Another burn victim, Dhananjay Mishra, who suffered 70-80% second-degree burn, was sent to Rajawadi hospital and was admitted to the trauma ward on Saturday. Later, he was transferred to Sion Hospital and his condition is reported to be stable.

The fire started around 9:15 pm, spreading to the electric wiring, electric installations, LPG regulator and pipe, household articles, clothes, etc., on the ground floor of a slum house in Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Vikhroli East.

Residents managed to extinguish the fire before the fire brigade arrived, with buckets of water after cutting off the electricity supply.

Mumbai
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 29, 2024
