1 killed, 1 injured in wall collapse in Colaba
Jan 08, 2024 08:12 AM IST
Four four-wheelers were buried under the rubble, and work on removing the debris was underway till late in the evening
A 38-year-old man was killed and another injured on Sunday in a wall collapse within the Indian Navy’s jurisdiction at Cuffe Parade in Colaba. The incident occurred at 2.48pm at Miyan chawl near Gazali dargah, when the compound wall of an open plot collapsed.
Four four-wheelers were buried under the rubble, and work on removing the debris was underway till late in the evening.
Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here
The deceased was identified as Mohammed Akbar, while the Gangadhar Akla, who was injured, was discharged after treatment at the Ashwini INS hospital. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s A ward office said it did not have any information on the disaster as the area falls under Indian Navy’s jurisdiction.
Share this article