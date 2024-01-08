1 killed, 1 injured in wall collapse in Colaba

A 38-year-old man was killed and another injured on Sunday in a wall collapse within the Indian Navy’s jurisdiction at Cuffe Parade in Colaba. The incident occurred at 2.48pm at Miyan chawl near Gazali dargah, when the compound wall of an open plot collapsed. Mumbai, India - Jan. 7, 2024: Spot of Wall collapse near Miyan Chawl, gazali Dargah, where 1 died and other was injured at Colaba, Cuffe Parade in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Four four-wheelers were buried under the rubble, and work on removing the debris was underway till late in the evening.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Akbar, while the Gangadhar Akla, who was injured, was discharged after treatment at the Ashwini INS hospital. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s A ward office said it did not have any information on the disaster as the area falls under Indian Navy’s jurisdiction.