Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 1 litre of petrol crosses 100 in Parbhani, diesel at 90.10
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

1 litre of petrol crosses 100 in Parbhani, diesel at 90.10

The price of one litre of petrol crossed 100 in Parbhani in Maharashtra on Monday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 12:21 AM IST

The price of one litre of petrol crossed 100 in Parbhani in Maharashtra on Monday. One litre of petrol was available at 100.24, while one litre of diesel was priced at 90.10.

With an increase of 25 paise on petrol and 35 paise on diesel on Sunday, one litre of petrol was priced at 97.86 and one litre of diesel was available at 89.17 on Monday.

The hike comes after the prices of petroleum products stabilised on Sunday. On Saturday, petrol was priced at 97.61 for one litre and diesel was priced at 88.82. Transporters have stated they will urge the Central Government to reduce the prices. “The government should have cut the excise duties and asked the states to lower their Value Added Tax (VAT) to provide some relief, but its insensitivity towards the plight of people continues unabated.” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motors Transport Congress. The rise in fuel prices in the city was witnessed on Tuesday after remaining constant since April 15. On April 15, the price of one litre of petrol was 96.83 and diesel was 87.81.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.