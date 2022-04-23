10% rise in paediatric cases in Navi Mumbai as temperature soars , schools open
With the mercury levels soaring and the physical schools opening, school-going children are falling sick quite often.
The Out Patient Department (OPD) of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has seen at least a 10% increase in paediatric cases in the last few weeks.
“The children were indoors for the last two years. With offline schools starting, they have now stepped outside. Besides, currently the temperature is almost 40 degrees C, which is too high for children to bear immediately after being in a protected environment for two years. The most common issues currently that the children are facing are dehydration, vomiting and loose motion,” said Dr Uddhav Khilare, paediatric department, NMMC.
Immediately after coming home, due to the excessive heat, children are also found consuming ice or liquids directly from the fridge that need to be avoided as it can cause viral infections.
“Homemade sherbet and juices in normal temperature are required for the children but definitely nothing chilled. Kids should also use a scarf or a cap for protection from the sun. Skin infections are also rampant currently due to the sweat on the skin,” Dr Khilare added.
Meanwhile, medical health officer, Dr Pramod Patil, said that there has been an increase in cases among the infants as well. “Infants are not really stepping out and yet these symptoms are found in them as well due to the heat. Keeping the infants well hydrated is the key to beat this heat,” he said.
Dr Subhash Rao, consultant pediatrician from Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, said, “Extreme increase in temperature can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, fever, heat cramps, and heat stroke, which is a major medical emergency. These are all true among children who spend a lot of time outdoors. Avoiding stepping out during the afternoon when the heat is the strongest is very important. Children should also wear loose and light-coloured clothes made of absorbent material.”
He further added that it is important to keep indoor temperatures regulated with the help of ACs, coolers and fans. “A good diet that is rich in nutrients be consumed while stale and oily food that can cause nausea and vomiting should be avoided. If a child’s temperature is found to be too high due to heat, give a bath as it will help reduce their core temperature,” Dr Rao added.
A word of caution was also shared by a medical practitioner that the schools with Air Conditioning need to make sure that the children are not exposed to the cool environment immediately after entering schools and the transition of body temperature needs to be slow. It applies at dispersal as well.
-
Thane residents find it difficult to access vaccination centres for children
Although there has been a slight increase in vaccination for the 12-15 years age group, many residents find it difficult to get access to vaccination centres in their vicinity. Merely 14% in this category have taken their first dose so far. Till March 30, only 5% were vaccinated in this category. Many residents face difficulties to find vaccination centres for children within the proximity of their homes.
-
‘High command to decide on cabinet expansion or rejig,’ Karnataka CM
Amid speculations over whether it will be cabinet expansion or rejig in Karnataka, ahead of assembly polls next year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday maintained that he would get to know about it only after discussing with the BJP high command. Asked whether new faces will be given a chance in the cabinet, he said it will be known when the announcement is made.
-
Only 2 malaria cases in Navi Mumbai so far this year
With precautionary measures on the rise, only two cases of malaria have been detected in this year so far while there were six during the same period last year. According to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, malaria is in the elimination phase. In 2021, a total of 19,741 samples of blood smears were collected, of which six were found to be positive from January to April.
-
Hanuman Chalisa row: Maharashtra lawmakers Ravi Rana, Navneet Rana arrested
The Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra escalated after member of parliament Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband Ravi Rana were arrested by police, news agency PTI reported quoting officials. Ravi Rana, who is an MLA, and his wife were arrested by the Mumbai Police over allegations of creating enmity between different groups after the couple was escorted out of the house in the maximum city's Khar area.
-
Thane traffic police conduct special awareness drive for those breaking rules
With most motorists flouting the basic traffic rules by not wearing helmets or seatbelts and also by jumping signals, the Thane traffic police have undertaken a special awareness drive wherein those breaking rules are not only fined but also educated on the law and fines imposed to discourage them from repeating the acts. The traffic police registered 3,296 cases of signal jumping in January, 5,249 in February and 8817 in March.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics