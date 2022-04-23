10% rise in paediatric cases in Navi Mumbai as temperature soars , schools open

With the mercury levels soaring and the physical schools opening, school-going children are falling sick quite often.

The Out Patient Department (OPD) of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has seen at least a 10% increase in paediatric cases in the last few weeks.

“The children were indoors for the last two years. With offline schools starting, they have now stepped outside. Besides, currently the temperature is almost 40 degrees C, which is too high for children to bear immediately after being in a protected environment for two years. The most common issues currently that the children are facing are dehydration, vomiting and loose motion,” said Dr Uddhav Khilare, paediatric department, NMMC.

Immediately after coming home, due to the excessive heat, children are also found consuming ice or liquids directly from the fridge that need to be avoided as it can cause viral infections.

“Homemade sherbet and juices in normal temperature are required for the children but definitely nothing chilled. Kids should also use a scarf or a cap for protection from the sun. Skin infections are also rampant currently due to the sweat on the skin,” Dr Khilare added.

Meanwhile, medical health officer, Dr Pramod Patil, said that there has been an increase in cases among the infants as well. “Infants are not really stepping out and yet these symptoms are found in them as well due to the heat. Keeping the infants well hydrated is the key to beat this heat,” he said.

Dr Subhash Rao, consultant pediatrician from Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, said, “Extreme increase in temperature can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, fever, heat cramps, and heat stroke, which is a major medical emergency. These are all true among children who spend a lot of time outdoors. Avoiding stepping out during the afternoon when the heat is the strongest is very important. Children should also wear loose and light-coloured clothes made of absorbent material.”

He further added that it is important to keep indoor temperatures regulated with the help of ACs, coolers and fans. “A good diet that is rich in nutrients be consumed while stale and oily food that can cause nausea and vomiting should be avoided. If a child’s temperature is found to be too high due to heat, give a bath as it will help reduce their core temperature,” Dr Rao added.

A word of caution was also shared by a medical practitioner that the schools with Air Conditioning need to make sure that the children are not exposed to the cool environment immediately after entering schools and the transition of body temperature needs to be slow. It applies at dispersal as well.