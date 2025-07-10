MUMBAI: In a historic move to take the Marathi language beyond Indian borders, the first-ever international Marathi language evaluation exam was conducted by the North America-based Brihan Maharashtra Mandal (BMM) under the Maharashtra State Open School Board, Pune. A hundred and three students from the United States, Canada, and Denmark successfully cleared the exam, which marks a significant milestone in the efforts to connect diaspora children with their cultural roots. 103 diaspora kids clear first-ever Marathi exam based on state syllabus

The exam, based on Maharashtra’s Balbharti curriculum, was held in May, and results were officially announced this week. Students from Class 1 to 8 appeared for the assessment, which tested their reading, writing and comprehension of the Marathi language. The initiative follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between BMM and the state government in January 2024.

Speaking about the achievement, third-grader Abir Deshmukh from Pittsburgh Marathi School shared, “I speak to my grandparents in Marathi. During Diwali, I wrote them a letter in Marathi. They liked it very much. I like Marathi schools very much.”

The success of these students is the outcome of a sustained initiative that began during the second World Marathi Literature Conference. The then school education and Marathi language minister Deepak Kesarkar played a crucial role in facilitating the agreement between BMM and the State Marathi Development Organisation.

“It began with the vision of keeping the language alive for our children growing up in the West,” said Rahul Deshmukh, head of the Marathi school department at BMM. “But it now gives them not just a cultural experience but also academic recognition. Currently, 30 counties accept this score for college credit but we are trying to do it all across the US. We are also trying to get recognition for Marathi as a foreign language.”

Of the 103 students who appeared for the exam, the highest participation was recorded in Classes 1 and 3, with 28 students each. Others included 17 from Class 2, 15 from Class 4, 11 each from Classes 5 and 6, 10 from Class 7, and five from Class 8. “The Marathi language exam has now become an important part of schooling in America,” said Prasad Panawalkar, president of BMM. “This is a milestone.”

Rajendra Andhale, state coordinator of the Maharashtra State Board of Open Schooling, Pune which conducted the examination, said, “The MoU not only covers textbook and curriculum distribution through Balbharti but also includes training support for teachers by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). Initially focused on Classes 1 to 8, we aim to extend the programme to Class 10 in the future.”

Andhale added that SCERT had trained around 40 tutors to teach and evaluate Marathi. “In the coming academic year, we are expecting over 3,000 children to register,” he said.